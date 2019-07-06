S&Co Lifted Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding by $848,160; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose While Moller Financial Services Trimmed Stake by $689,440

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01 million, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 1.07M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V owns 4,680 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 47,651 are owned by Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Eulav Asset reported 37,000 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd accumulated 3,579 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 1,934 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 170,442 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Impala Asset Ltd owns 59,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Harvey Mngmt reported 1.3% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nippon Life Investors Americas reported 9,300 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 2,047 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.1% stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Incorporated accumulated 46,243 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 49,617 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 741,409 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited has 3,640 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested in 0.93% or 678,383 shares. Anchor Ltd Liability reported 0.52% stake. M&T Financial Bank has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 12.86M shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd invested in 175,379 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 8.14M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Haverford Trust Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 0.88% or 21,811 shares. Moreover, S R Schill & Associates has 1.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc holds 78,790 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Weybosset Research & Ltd holds 58,636 shares.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 156,547 shares to 328,621 shares, valued at $28.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 795,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.