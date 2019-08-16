S&Co Has Lowered Range Resources (RRC) Holding by $913,506; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Position in Vmware (VMW) Decreased by $93.68 Million

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.075. About 5.69 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $144.98. About 1.40 million shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 89,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Shares for $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopernik Glob Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17.61% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Quaker Cap Invests Limited Liability has 2.04M shares for 8.76% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stock Yards National Bank & invested in 23,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 69,228 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Country Tru Natl Bank has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 992,819 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 31,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Grp owns 916,209 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 3.86M shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw & Company holds 0.06% or 4.41M shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,199 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 6.07 million shares to 7.79 million shares, valued at $183.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.21% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 260,351 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Psagot House accumulated 0.01% or 1,026 shares. Moreover, Caxton Associates Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,534 shares. 85,881 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 7,879 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 2,173 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corp Adv invested in 1.86% or 28,658 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Dubuque Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). American Century owns 0.07% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 401,675 shares. 184,698 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc. Jericho Capital Asset Mngmt Lp reported 8.04% stake.