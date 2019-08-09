S&T Bank Cut Tech Data (TECD) Holding By $954,210; Innodata (INOD)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Innodata Inc (INOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 9 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 7 decreased and sold their holdings in Innodata Inc. The funds in our database reported: 3.67 million shares, up from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Innodata Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

S&T Bank decreased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 9,355 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 4.19%. The S&T Bank holds 134,876 shares with $13.81M value, down from 144,231 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $88.98. About 341,887 shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29,106 shares. 67,010 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Stifel Finance Corp owns 4,359 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 278,815 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 20,097 were reported by Barclays Public Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 15,498 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Nordea Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 21,400 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 341 shares.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 EPS, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.00M for 9.55 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Innodata Inc. for 24,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 340,455 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 18,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 51,513 shares.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.44 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Digital Data Solutions , Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). It currently has negative earnings. The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.