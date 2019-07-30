S&T Bank Raised Flex LTD (FLEX) Position; Hurco Companies (HURC) Has 1.16 Sentiment

S&T Bank increased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 7.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 46,183 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock rose 3.61%. The S&T Bank holds 639,643 shares with $6.40M value, up from 593,460 last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 2.95M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 02/04/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 37 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 32 decreased and sold stakes in Hurco Companies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 5.16 million shares, up from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hurco Companies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 23 New Position: 14.

S&T Bank decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 11,314 shares to 136,872 valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 12,243 shares and now owns 30,915 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 58,500 shares. Moreover, Glenview Cap Limited Liability has 1.83% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 20.54M shares. Ifrah Fincl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 9.67 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 16,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.03% or 429,799 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated accumulated 324,792 shares. 8.43 million were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Art Advsr Ltd Llc owns 263,664 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 331 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.03% or 836,701 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 47,695 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 29,482 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.1% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 172,400 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 29. Goldman Sachs upgraded Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 12,685 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) has declined 15.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. for 126,244 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 224,212 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.98% invested in the company for 40,557 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.28% in the stock. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 21,978 shares.