S&Co Stake in Range Resources (RRC) Has Decreased as Stock Declined; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 15.44M shares traded or 70.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65 million shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 23,505 shares to 16,055 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,990 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,550 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Hartford Investment has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Landscape Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 29,134 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 858,634 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,882 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 11,766 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sailingstone Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 10,898 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 71,456 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 777,950 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 25,440 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Michigan-based Arcadia Inv Corp Mi has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 2.68M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 268,544 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Stelliam Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 42,618 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Com holds 2.15M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Llc invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 46 shares. 1.07 million were accumulated by Country Tru Bancorporation. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 409,823 shares. Harris LP owns 20,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc invested in 28,750 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 80,878 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Westwood Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Parkside Fin Commercial Bank Tru stated it has 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 270,288 shares. Federated Pa owns 71,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. Scucchi Mark had bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344 on Tuesday, April 30.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 167,165 shares to 752,135 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09 million for 16.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.