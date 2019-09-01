S&T Bank Position in F M C (FMC) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Horrell Capital Management Has Cut Microstrategy (MSTR) Position by $1.30 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $143.29. About 129,069 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report

S&T Bank decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 7,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 81,795 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 89,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 700,922 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 13,846 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 0.13% or 1,767 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 25,000 shares. 15,923 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Fred Alger Management owns 0.04% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 74,790 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% stake. Piedmont Invest holds 2,082 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5,779 shares. Brandes Invest Lp reported 0.02% stake. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 93,873 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 35,213 shares in its portfolio. Clearline Lp has 5.39% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 238 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 20,886 shares. Veritable LP owns 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,231 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 214 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 62,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Co Na holds 3,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 81,133 shares. 677,594 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 14,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,532 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 40,129 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 518 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont accumulated 0.02% or 6,184 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 40,011 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).