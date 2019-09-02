S&T Bank Has Upped Its Position in Western Digital (WDC) as Valuation Rose; Hess (HES) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Trimmed Its Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 2.06 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

S&T Bank increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 13,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 273,012 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, up from 259,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,838 shares to 11,918 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 19,525 shares to 130,833 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 18,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,291 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

