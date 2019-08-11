S&T Bank Boosted Its Holding in Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) as Valuation Declined; Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Its Ugi New (UGI) Holding by $2.92 Million as Stock Declined

S&T Bank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 105,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 551,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 446,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 2.79 million shares traded or 264.37% up from the average. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 10/05/2018 – Chain Drug Rvw: Diplomat Pharmacy names Griffin CEO; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT – ATUL KAVTHEKAR, CFO OF DIPLOMAT, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF CEO UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO IS EFFECTIVE; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q REV. $1.34B, EST. $1.28B; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – EXPECTS TO NAME DIPLOMAT’S NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 53,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 526,652 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.19M, down from 579,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 1.03 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9,489 shares to 153,537 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 31,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Management holds 694,908 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Capital Ww Investors accumulated 5.34 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 38,431 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 762,146 shares. Telemus Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 13,825 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 654,240 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Geode Capital Management Ltd Com reported 653,680 shares. 19,426 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Frontier Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Comerica National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,998 shares, and has risen its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Limited Company invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Cleararc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 4,210 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.11% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Bragg Financial Advsr invested in 87,061 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,443 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 799,682 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Lc holds 3.37M shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 88,529 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 0.05% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 34,739 shares. State Street Corp owns 9.15 million shares.