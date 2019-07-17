S&Co Has Boosted Its Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stake by $2.10 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Leuthold Group Has Increased Its Position by $1.86 Million as Stock Declined

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 110,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 236,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 6.27M shares traded or 31.50% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500.

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 28,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 43,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.18 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Inc holds 0.3% or 6.81M shares in its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 16,323 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 18,603 are owned by Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co. Regions accumulated 10,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 143,571 shares. Viking Fund Management has invested 1.25% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 574 are held by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc. Swiss Bancorp owns 841,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Piedmont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 13,654 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 2.55M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 286,980 are held by Nippon Life Americas Incorporated. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 165,918 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv invested in 40,908 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Brandes Investment Prtnrs LP invested 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 630 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 54,102 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). City Tru Fl stated it has 4,346 shares. Jlb And Assoc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Linscomb & Williams accumulated 5,742 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 60,147 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 79,537 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Eck reported 0.41% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Waddell Reed Inc invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,488 shares to 45,193 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 31,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,091 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

