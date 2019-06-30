S&Co Has Decreased Its Range Resources (RRC) Stake by $913,506 as Shares Declined; Exane Derivatives Position in Activision (ATVI) Has Raised as Stock Rose

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Activision (ATVI) by 307.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 6,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.43 million, up from 2,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Activision for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 15.18M shares traded or 104.68% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 6.69M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Cap Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.85M shares. 409,823 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,123 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 3.31 million shares. Laffer Invs has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 86,475 shares. Gagnon Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 19,428 shares. 9.98 million are held by Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Limited. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cambrian Capital Lp holds 4.96% or 309,044 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Holt Cap Limited Co Dba Holt Cap Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 65,035 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 31,143 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 10.67 million shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9,997 shares to 237,631 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by GRAY STEVEN D. Another trade for 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 was bought by Scucchi Mark.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 870 shares to 2,147 shares, valued at $165.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) by 321,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc2 (Call).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

