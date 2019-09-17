S&Co Lowered By $387,706 Its National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) Holding; Ecor1 Capital Trimmed Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) Position By $8.52 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) stake by 56.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 655,299 shares as Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 498,300 shares with $6.72 million value, down from 1.15M last quarter. Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) now has $328.34 million valuation. The stock increased 6.42% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 104,509 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief

S&Co Inc decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc Com (NOV) stake by 40.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S&Co Inc sold 17,623 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc Com (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The S&Co Inc holds 25,545 shares with $568,000 value, down from 43,168 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc Com now has $8.72B valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 2.46M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL

Among 6 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27.57’s average target is 22.05% above currents $22.59 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, August 12. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73M for 62.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei holds 508,951 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3.15M shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 16,209 shares. Ameriprise owns 253,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Guggenheim Llc holds 122,260 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 534 are held by Optimum Advisors. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 13,655 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 3.92 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stevens Cap LP stated it has 11,511 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase reported 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Van Eck Corp owns 1.75 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.89M shares stake. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 72,803 shares.

