S E I Investments (SEIC) Position Held by Jlb & Associates Inc; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cutler Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.27 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 239,884 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 223,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 227,780 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 59,876 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Mgmt. Schroder Investment Group owns 1.15M shares. Interocean Cap Llc holds 59,527 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Dana Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 98,067 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 1.51M shares stake. Moreover, Coldstream Mgmt has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.04% or 34,491 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc accumulated 65,687 shares. Massachusetts Finance Company Ma has 0.48% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp invested in 0.28% or 3,491 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd holds 8,019 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Whittier invested in 0.05% or 13,877 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares to 96,200 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,171 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 211,097 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Fincl owns 0.23% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 69,025 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr Lc has 0.25% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 51,949 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 40,596 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 87,657 shares. 4,600 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability owns 9,344 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Markel owns 383,200 shares. 196,070 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 9,255 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 22,111 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 795,057 shares. Hahn Capital Mngmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 445,429 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 3,437 shares or 0% of the stock.

