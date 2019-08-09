S E I Investments (SEIC) Holding Maintained by Jlb & Associates Inc; Jana Partners Cut Stake in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $114.52 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 503,120 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 239,884 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 223,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 109,954 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares to 49,081 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,067 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $505,000 activity.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SEI Welcomes 7,400 Advisor Clients to the SEI Wealth Platform – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting SEIC Put And Call Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 11,397 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 38,127 shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 31,186 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 1.09 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 11,210 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 14,455 shares stake. 8,510 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ing Groep Nv owns 19,783 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has 13.66M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 15,750 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability has 6,950 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 16,921 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Advsrs LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Company Ct holds 4.76M shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,695 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 221,552 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 407,517 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.12M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Brinker Cap stated it has 11,879 shares. Fmr Ltd Company has 22.53 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 104,773 are owned by Utd Capital Fin Advisers. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 666,394 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 6,294 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 3,610 shares.