S E I Investments (SEIC) Holding Has Upped by Jlb & Associates Inc; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Position in Waters (WAT) by $312,997 as Valuation Declined

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,884 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 223,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 593,162 shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 1,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 7,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 622,442 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 56,677 shares. 22,629 are held by Twin Tree Management L P. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 970,326 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,553 shares. 11,210 were accumulated by Howe Rusling. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0.06% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 38,127 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Montana-based First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0.09% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bessemer Gp Incorporated accumulated 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Communications has 757 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Co holds 301,463 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 9,015 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,510 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. KLAUDER PAUL bought $154,909 worth of stock.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares to 37,171 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,697 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated reported 5,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 92 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 283,736 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 13,808 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,026 shares. Assetmark owns 361 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co holds 4,082 shares. Rech And Mgmt holds 41,905 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. 17,878 were reported by Gulf Natl Bank (Uk). Regions Corp holds 0% or 252 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Martin Currie reported 1% stake. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,307 shares to 13,007 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 3,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.48 million activity. Harrington Michael C also sold $5.26 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. Kelly Terrence P had sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of stock. 23,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $5.25 million were sold by King Ian. The insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M.