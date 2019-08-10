S&T Bank Has Upped Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $672,350 as Stock Value Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Raised Its Position

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Dominion Energy (D) by 47.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 18,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 56,722 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 38,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Dominion Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER

S&T Bank increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 13,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 273,012 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 259,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.46M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) by 10,065 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $143.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 66,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,990 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.18 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.07% stake. First Finance In accumulated 1,816 shares. 64.28M are owned by Vanguard Group. Covington Invest Advsr invested in 1.05% or 40,711 shares. Torch Wealth Lc holds 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,698 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 0.79% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.23% or 203,751 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt reported 30,606 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Com has invested 0.35% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Tobam has 1.37% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mcf Ltd Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,578 shares. Strs Ohio has 608,215 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Lvw Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Grimes And Inc reported 10,927 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Short Semiconductor Stocks With These Two ETFs – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Western Digital (WDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Analysts Guarded On V-Shaped Recovery Company Predicts For NAND Market – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,382 shares to 85,512 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 19,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,833 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 265,473 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Llc. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0.06% or 24,043 shares. Hudock Capital Gp holds 0.04% or 2,380 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated holds 10,713 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 8,843 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Com stated it has 12,780 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 22.53 million shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Herald Invest Mgmt holds 0.1% or 8,440 shares. Burney Co reported 5,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 203 are owned by Ironwood Fincl Lc. Oak Associate Oh has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 723,977 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).