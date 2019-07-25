S&T Bank Has Upped American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Holding by $1.71 Million; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 122,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 607,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 484,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.41 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 4.49M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 191,681 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 121,756 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 5.44M shares. Swiss Bank owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 203,600 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Street Corporation has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1.19 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 29,673 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 16.48 million shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ubs Asset Americas owns 123,595 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 112,600 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,348 shares. 147,341 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,330 shares to 51,955 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,795 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

