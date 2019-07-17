S&T Bank Has Increased Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding by $415,647; Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in First Merchants (FRME) as Share Price Declined

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 71,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 174,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 141,136 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 19.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

S&T Bank increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 46,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 639,643 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 593,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 3.01 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9,

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,630 shares to 94,520 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FRME’s profit will be $40.72M for 11.34 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs owns 264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Bowling Portfolio Lc holds 0.24% or 40,869 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 1,000 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Lc has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 6,800 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Kennedy Cap Management, a Missouri-based fund reported 356,360 shares. Huntington Bank owns 822 shares. Park National Corp Oh invested 0.17% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 1.71M shares. Blackrock owns 3.82 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12,976 activity. On Sunday, June 30 the insider Lehman Gary bought $1,669.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 18,025 shares to 314,291 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,735 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

