S&Co Cut National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) Position by $387,706; D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Position in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by $2.50 Million

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com (NOV) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 17,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 25,545 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, down from 43,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 3.83M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 752,852 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI)

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73M for 56.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Parkside Fin Bancshares Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 349 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 412,683 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Co owns 25.78M shares. First Allied Advisory holds 11,095 shares. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 14.29M shares stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 29,314 shares. Prudential has 350,121 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 25,000 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc owns 109,000 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Valueworks Limited has invested 1.18% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Loews, New York-based fund reported 11,872 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 45,861 shares to 797,996 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp Com (NYSE:CCJ) by 42,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. Davis Elliot S bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060. The insider Kramer Kevin B bought 2,500 shares worth $44,208. $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Powers Elizabeth C on Wednesday, August 14. $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13.