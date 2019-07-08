S&Co Has Lowered Range Resources (RRC) Position By $913,506; Cullen Capital Management Cut By $869,240 Its Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Ppl Corp. (PPL) stake by 18.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 28,040 shares as Ppl Corp. (PPL)’s stock declined 0.84%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 127,290 shares with $4.04M value, down from 155,330 last quarter. Ppl Corp. now has $22.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 179,845 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

S&Co Inc decreased Range Resources Corp (RRC) stake by 52.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&Co Inc analyzed 83,046 shares as Range Resources Corp (RRC)'s stock declined 8.57%. The S&Co Inc holds 74,755 shares with $840,000 value, down from 157,801 last quarter. Range Resources Corp now has $1.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 10 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Guggenheim maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Thursday, February 7. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, January 14 report.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN) stake by 7,375 shares to 1.10 million valued at $63.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) stake by 4,950 shares and now owns 295,130 shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.08 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

S&Co Inc increased Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) stake by 110,548 shares to 346,620 valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1.