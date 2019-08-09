S&Co Has Lifted Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Position By $848,160; Core Laboratories N V (CLB)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Core Laboratories N V (CLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 119 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 112 decreased and sold positions in Core Laboratories N V. The hedge funds in our database reported: 44.10 million shares, down from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Core Laboratories N V in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 87 Increased: 88 New Position: 31.

S&Co Inc increased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) stake by 4.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&Co Inc acquired 5,580 shares as Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The S&Co Inc holds 124,818 shares with $19.01M value, up from 119,238 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co now has $22.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 2.31M shares traded or 43.73% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $21.69 million for 20.38 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Core Laboratories N.V.’s (NYSE:CLB) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Laboratories: The Valuation Is Untenable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Share Price Is Down 64% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 18.34 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 561,175 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. for 391,957 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca owns 263,081 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 1.93 million shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has invested 0.77% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,825 were accumulated by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Forbes J M & Company Llp invested in 0.49% or 15,028 shares. 1,900 were reported by Boston Advsr. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 9.78M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 250 shares. Highland Cap Lc holds 4,495 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 143,952 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 38,115 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech owns 82,412 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,742 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 9,144 shares. 302,602 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Co invested in 1,402 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $200 highest and $158 lowest target. $181.38’s average target is 43.07% above currents $126.78 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8.