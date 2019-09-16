S&T Bank Continues to Hold Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F); Clearline Capital LP Boosted Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 532.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 470,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 558,924 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 88,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 2.10M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M

S&T Bank increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 35,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 364,468 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 329,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 45.72 million shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost cutting measures; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUP TRUCK WILL BE SUSPENDED AT DEARBORN, MICHIGAN PLANT AT END OF SECOND SHIFT ON WEDNESDAY AFTER FIRE AT SUPPLIER PLANT; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: FORD MOTOR WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 13/03/2018 – Clint Ford & Associates: Apartment Living Delivers “Magic in the City”; 01/05/2018 – Ford F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 % at Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump 135 %; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lecture: Scott Kaufman ~ “Ambition, Pragmatism, and Party: A Political Biography of Gerald R. Ford”; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 03/04/2018 – March US auto sales top estimates at GM, Ford, Chrysler; 20/04/2018 – Ford to Seek Bids for Parts of Advertising Business, Dealing Blow to WPP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 1.38 million shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 4,000 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 990 shares. Hilltop Hldgs stated it has 38,687 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.34% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp owns 150,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 95,597 shares. 2.33M were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Victory Cap Management has 56,087 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 52,935 shares. 296,453 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp reported 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 60,458 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,412 shares to 33,111 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M on Thursday, August 1.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 295,704 shares to 205,107 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fgl Hldgs by 191,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,143 shares, and cut its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, May 8.