S&P Global (SPGI) to pay $0.57 on Sep 11, 2019; Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is expected to pay $0.57 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:SPGI) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.57 dividend. S&P Global Inc’s current price of $257.22 translates into 0.22% yield. S&P Global Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jun 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.01% or $12.27 during the last trading session, reaching $257.22. About 2.19M shares traded or 104.99% up from the average. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 21.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SPGI News: 26/03/2018 – S&P Global Ratings Upgrades CBRE’s Debt Rating to BBB+; 28/03/2018 – Why S&P Global Rating’s Chan Is Elevating Trade War Risk (Video); 26/03/2018 – S&P GLOBAL’S CHANGES HAVE ‘DISMANTLED’ SOVEREIGNS DIVISION; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 9; 26/03/2018 – S&P GLOBAL HAS CUT MORE THAN FIVE OF ITS MOST SENIOR SOVEREIGN ANALYSTS; 24/05/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – GAAP OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS UPDATED FROM 45% – 46% TO A RANGE OF 44% – 45%; 16/05/2018 – Chinese banks overshadow Western counterparts in latest global bank rankings; 28/03/2018 – Price and Experience Key Reasons Customers Select Online Flower Retailers, J.D. Power Finds; 26/03/2018 – S&P GLOBAL COMBINING SOVEREIGN, FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISIONS AT REGIONAL LEVEL; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates S&P’s Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Caxton Associates Lp decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 80.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp sold 93,053 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 22,515 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 115,568 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $88.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 8.30M shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. It has a 34.51 P/E ratio. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Among 5 analysts covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. S&P Global had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $24600 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SPGI in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, April 5.

Caxton Associates Lp increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 23,753 shares to 30,000 valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 16,600 shares and now owns 21,649 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. Shares for $758,956 were sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,000 are owned by Art Advsr Limited Co. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.96% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.12% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.29% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 42,498 shares. Tradition Capital Lc owns 56,496 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc holds 46,546 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Willis Counsel reported 405,410 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ameriprise accumulated 5.55 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 134,654 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 0.18% or 11,964 shares. Schwartz Counsel invested 1.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 212,813 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 0.23% stake.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.54 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by JP Morgan. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America.