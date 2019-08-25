S&T Bank Position in Treehouse Foods (THS) Has Lowered by $836,480; Carnival (CCL) Stake Has Raised by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 14,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 13,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 204,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, down from 217,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 534,457 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 9,864 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 44,566 shares. Raymond James & has 69,303 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 0.2% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). American Gru Incorporated holds 111,649 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,494 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Company has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 128 shares. Principal Finance Group Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company reported 0.33% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md accumulated 9.85 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Johnson Financial Gp has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Lord Abbett & Limited Com holds 784,826 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods (THS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. – THS – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TreeHouse Foods Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Provide Update on Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,738 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock.