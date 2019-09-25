S&Co Upped Its Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) Stake; California State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Position By $320,640

S&Co Inc increased Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) stake by 16.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S&Co Inc acquired 27,243 shares as Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The S&Co Inc holds 189,241 shares with $5.11M value, up from 161,998 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc Cl A now has $16.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.68 million shares traded or 47.53% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 2,505 shares as Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)’s stock rose 7.38%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 65,623 shares with $8.42 million value, down from 68,128 last quarter. Hanover Insurance Group Inc now has $5.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 294,157 shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) stake by 7,675 shares to 72,522 valued at $12.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pluralsight Inc A stake by 13,291 shares and now owns 99,030 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Hanover Enters Vermont Personal Lines Insurance Market – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.90 million for 16.74 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust has invested 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Liberty Global has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 11.16% above currents $24.74 stock price. Liberty Global had 5 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Friday, September 20 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10.