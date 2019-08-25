S&P Global (SPGI) to pay $0.57 on Sep 11, 2019; BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Shorts Down By 1.95%

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) had a decrease of 1.95% in short interest. BGSF’s SI was 211,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.95% from 215,500 shares previously. With 73,800 avg volume, 3 days are for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)’s short sellers to cover BGSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 66,325 shares traded. BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) has declined 37.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BGSF News: 25/05/2018 – BG STAFFING 1.13M SHRS OFFERING PRICED AT $18.00-SHR; 24/05/2018 – BG Staffing, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – BG Staffing 1Q Rev $66.9M; 08/03/2018 BG Staffing 4Q Rev $75.7M; 10/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ BG Staffing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGSF); 30/04/2018 – BG Staffing 1Q EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in BG Staffing; 08/03/2018 – BG Staffing 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – BG Staffing 4Q Adj EPS 27c

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is expected to pay $0.57 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:SPGI) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.57 dividend. S&P Global Inc’s current price of $257.04 translates into 0.22% yield. S&P Global Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jun 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $257.04. About 1.33 million shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 21.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SPGI News: 26/03/2018 – S&P GLOBAL COMBINING SOVEREIGN, FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISIONS AT REGIONAL LEVEL; 24/05/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – GAAP OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS UPDATED FROM 45% – 46% TO A RANGE OF 44% – 45%; 14/03/2018 – Kagan Releases Fourth Quarter 2017 U.S. Multichannel Subscriber Report; 26/03/2018 – S&P Global Ratings Upgrades CBRE’s Debt Rating to BBB+; 26/03/2018 – Shanghai crude futures roar into action as global merchants dominate trade; 03/04/2018 – U.S. broadcast deal market low in value but high in diversity; 10/04/2018 – Trucost Expands Environmental Analysis of Japan’s Listed Companies in Response to Growing Demand; 26/03/2018 – S&P GLOBAL’S CHANGES HAVE ‘DISMANTLED’ SOVEREIGNS DIVISION; 26/04/2018 – RPT-S&P GLOBAL INC – PLATTS QUARTERLY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED 9% TO $90 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 23

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. It has a 32.66 P/E ratio. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Among 7 analysts covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. S&P Global has $27400 highest and $226 lowest target. $261.43’s average target is 1.71% above currents $257.04 stock price. S&P Global had 17 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Raymond James. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $242 target in Friday, April 5 report. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $226 target. UBS maintained S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $182.18 million. It operates in three divisions: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry.