S&Co Position in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) Has Boosted by $953,112; Bartlett & Co Has Boosted Stake in Bristol (BMY) by $2.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 498,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.77 million, up from 439,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 20.53M shares traded or 54.49% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 39,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 161,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 122,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 1.93 million shares traded or 5.93% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 50,472 shares to 30,722 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp Class B (NYSE:BF.B) by 10,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,060 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).