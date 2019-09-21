S&T Bank Increases Position in F5 Networks (FFIV); Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined While Holowesko Partners LTD Trimmed Position by $20.18 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 172,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 178,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform

S&T Bank increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 7,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 61,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 54,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 432,006 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 22.09 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 138,000 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $115.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 673,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.28% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.23% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Hrt Finance Ltd Company owns 12,589 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 50,169 shares stake. Amica Retiree holds 0.07% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 583 shares. Vision Cap Management Inc owns 0.5% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 13,005 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 15,000 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 4,488 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 1,256 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 11,590 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co reported 1,900 shares stake. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,650 shares to 81,862 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.