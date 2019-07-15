S & T Bancorp (STBA) Shareholder S&T Bank Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Share Value Declined, Holder Appleton Partners Lowered Position by $588,960

S&T Bank decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 31,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 57,580 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 11.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 19/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp 1Q EPS 75c; 13/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of Mobile Security R&D Program Guide Vol. 2; 09/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Media Advisory: DHS S&T to Demonstrate Cyber Technologies at RSA 2018; 04/05/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – SEES REVENUES AT AROUND 1 BILLION EURO IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Homeland Secur: Science and Technology News Release: DHS S&T Announces Licensing of a Data-Analysis Tool From its Transition to; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: DHS S&T Releases Guide on Mobile Security; 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC STBA.O SETS CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 10/04/2018 – MUS: University of Missouri System to present Cyber Summit at Missouri S&T; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q OPER PROFIT 10.72B WON, EST. 24.81B WON; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q OPER LOSS 4.73B WON

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc analyzed 12,270 shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 21.15M shares traded or 14.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares to 341,301 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,738 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Citigroup holds 0% or 20,201 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsr stated it has 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Macquarie Group holds 1.08M shares. Moreover, Principal Group has 0.01% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 280,224 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 43,547 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Company has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Barclays Public Ltd holds 23,726 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank owns 63,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 198,607 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 77,187 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 119,672 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $730,518 activity. Shares for $75,958 were bought by BRICE TODD D on Monday, June 10. $110,250 worth of stock was bought by Kane Robert Edward on Friday, June 7. The insider HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR bought $17,350.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 22.95% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.61 per share. STBA’s profit will be $25.76M for 12.37 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “S&T names Pittsburgh president – Pittsburgh Business Times” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of DNB Financial Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Amazon stock could be heading for $3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Ford Motor Company Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,022 shares to 23,230 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 8,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D.