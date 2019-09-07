S&T Bank Lifted American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Holding; As Visa Class A (V) Stock Price Rose, Boston Family Office Boosted Stake

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 122,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 607,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 484,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.58M market cap company. The stock increased 6.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 4.91M shares traded or 123.89% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 11,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 106,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, up from 95,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,341 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Jane Street Group Lc owns 35,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc accumulated 365,089 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology reported 30,818 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 31,114 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Geode Mngmt Lc reported 1.62 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 27,316 are held by Pnc Fincl Serv Gru. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Hennessy Advisors reported 988,400 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd accumulated 29,763 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 9.39 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 387,370 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 6,200 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 31,306 shares to 35,523 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 9,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,876 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9,056 shares to 34,055 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 78,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,307 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Foundry Partners Lc reported 6,147 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smith Salley & Associate invested in 2% or 79,465 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,423 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Maverick reported 37,520 shares stake. Asset One Ltd owns 1.23M shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Interactive invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Papp L Roy & Assoc has 4.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Company invested in 0.38% or 75,593 shares. Kensico Management Corporation accumulated 2.86M shares. California-based Signature & Inv Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 21,614 are owned by Schnieders Mgmt Lc.