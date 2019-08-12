S&T Bank Lowered Its Position in Tech Data (TECD) by $954,210; As Unum Group (UNM) Share Price Declined, Holder Geode Capital Management Lowered Position

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 9,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 134,876 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 144,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $88.98. About 377,506 shares traded or 24.71% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 60,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.93M, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 1.65 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares to 736,738 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.00M for 9.55 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.25% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,770 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Com holds 83,475 shares. Guggenheim Capital holds 9,992 shares. Meritage Management has invested 0.59% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 24,839 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 8,044 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Profund Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.02% or 3,971 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 58,236 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 79,049 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested 0.28% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Vident Advisory Lc owns 26,619 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 2.02M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 21,448 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 43,048 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Texas Yale Capital Corp accumulated 51,930 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stephens Ar has 30,846 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Comerica Fincl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 45,834 shares. Korea reported 220,312 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 32,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 400,325 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Clark Cap Group Incorporated Inc holds 982,514 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank has 3,417 shares. 95,659 were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 27,475 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 133,579 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $203.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc by 99,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).