S&Co Raised Its Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by $848,160 as Share Value Rose; As Travelers Co(The) (TRV) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Travelers Co(The) (TRV) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 6,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21M, up from 118,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Co(The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.48. About 143,663 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $143.31. About 127,490 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 240,000 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $300.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 38,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,363 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc.