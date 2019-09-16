S&T Bank Upped Its Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Stake by $352,482; As Toronto (TD) Share Price Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised Holding by $974,400

S&T Bank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 58,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 610,367 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 551,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 181,407 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $5.5 BLN AND $5.9 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 EPS 6c-EPS 17c; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q REV. $1.34B, EST. $1.28B; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Park Will Remain Director; 30/04/2018 – Diplomat Launches CastiaRx, Industry-Leading Specialty Benefit Manager

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 473,700 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.63M, up from 456,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 505,835 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is it Safe to Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) 1 of the Best Stocks for a TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “A Stock You Can Buy Now â€” and Get Paid for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TD Bank loses a bull on ‘low-quality’ Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.14 million shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $135.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,800 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,650 shares to 81,862 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold DPLO shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 7.80% more from 58.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) or 42,178 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). 3.31M were accumulated by Cap Intl Investors. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Principal Financial Gru holds 0% or 455,405 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). 15,081 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% or 28,304 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 124,200 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.45 million shares. Geode Management Limited Liability reported 702,114 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 75,187 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 31,584 shares.