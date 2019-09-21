S&Co Decreased Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Trimmed Its Holding by $21.03 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 97.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 226,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5,383 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 231,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07M shares traded or 172.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 7,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 393,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, down from 400,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 57,734 shares to 404,354 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 48,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,618 shares to 21,657 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aaon Inc Com Par 0.004 (NASDAQ:AAON) by 24,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.