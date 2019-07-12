S&T Bank Has Lowered Its Holding in Federated Investors (FII) as Market Value Rose; As Meritor (MTOR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased by $12.00 Million Its Holding

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.70M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68 million, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 105,875 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 314,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21 million, down from 332,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 256,812 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.03% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 38,238 shares. Bb&T holds 0% or 11,868 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,555 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 250 shares in its portfolio. 7,598 were reported by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company. 65,015 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,166 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership accumulated 33,483 shares. Amg Tru Comml Bank invested in 35,045 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 65,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 68,757 shares. Shelton Management reported 208 shares. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Cs Mckee LP owns 239,865 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $60.73M for 14.02 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 4.18 million shares to 8.66M shares, valued at $69.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 87,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 122,395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 941,786 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 18,699 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc reported 40,373 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 607,791 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny holds 13,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.16% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 389,160 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 0.03% or 53,710 shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Moreover, Brandywine Global has 0.03% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Hrt Fincl invested in 0.03% or 10,582 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 44,886 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 63,231 shares in its portfolio.