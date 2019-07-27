S&T Bank Position in Flex LTD (FLEX) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose; As Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Increased Its Position

S&T Bank increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 46,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 639,643 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 593,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 13.28% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 14.48M shares traded or 124.69% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (FLEX)

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (JNJ) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 3,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 16,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt And holds 0.38% or 8,400 shares. Saratoga Research And Investment invested in 216,585 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability reported 37,751 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation has invested 2.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Middleton & Ma holds 36,448 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & Communication has 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Culbertson A N And Inc stated it has 73,026 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 6,217 shares. 2,574 are owned by Madrona Lc. State Street Corporation holds 1.69% or 155.14 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.07 million shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 66,944 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 8.71 million shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.73% stake. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,260 shares to 27,778 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,112 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.03% or 35,489 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 67,718 shares. Geode Capital Limited Co has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). S&T Bankshares Pa stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Andra Ap invested 0.15% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Alliancebernstein Lp has 356,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 14,100 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 300,419 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.03% or 8.43M shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 324,792 are owned by Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated. Vertex One Asset holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 820,470 shares.

