S&T Bank Lowered Position in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by $362,934 as Share Value Rose; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stock Price Declined, Clearline Capital LP Lowered Its Position by $403,488

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 56.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 22,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 16,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315,000, down from 39,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 619,925 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine)

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 148,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 153,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 149,184 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 94,425 shares to 131,123 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 470,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.91M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

