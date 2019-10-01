S&T Bank Has Raised Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN); As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Share Value Declined, Holder Walthausen & Company Cut Stake by $1.40 Million

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 349,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 667,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 3.18M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash

S&T Bank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 79,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 242,559 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, up from 163,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 314,563 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 130 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Capital Impact Llc has 62,919 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research invested in 0% or 16,576 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 22,509 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Com Oh accumulated 29,005 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 26,539 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,131 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). First Mercantile accumulated 1,653 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Co owns 2,493 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Champlain Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.44% stake.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,909 shares to 42,105 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 224,892 shares. Principal Financial Group has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 389,252 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,686 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 315 are held by Carroll Finance Assocs. 1.33 million were accumulated by Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Company. California Employees Retirement holds 251,034 shares. Oslo Asset Management As has 4.14M shares for 5.24% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 98,393 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 113,223 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 48,394 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 501 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 460,906 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 209,225 shares.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. Craine Patrick K. bought 15,000 shares worth $36,300. HICKS QUENTIN R had bought 15,000 shares worth $35,700 on Friday, August 30.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,670 shares to 692,492 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corporation by 11,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44 million for 2.41 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.