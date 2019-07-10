S&T Bank Has Trimmed Holding in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by $559,851 as Market Valuation Rose; As Dollar General (Ne (DG) Stock Value Declined, Park National Has Boosted Its Stake

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 9,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, down from 163,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 299,592 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c

Park National Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (Ne (DG) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,505 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 42,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation (Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 1.44 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.12% or 33,640 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 464,429 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com invested in 159,039 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 31,061 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Signaturefd Lc holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 333 shares. Gam Ag invested in 8,706 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 16,732 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 291,204 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 22,300 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 3,364 shares. Capital Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 10,300 shares. S&T Bankshares Pa invested in 153,537 shares or 2.06% of the stock.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares to 736,738 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. CARTER BRIAN N had sold 10,764 shares worth $623,895. Shares for $215,875 were sold by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 THOMPSON J KENNETH sold $441,923 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 8,000 shares.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $44.44M for 25.29 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Huntington Retail Bank holds 1,431 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 232 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 4,035 shares. Toth Advisory reported 0% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 65,386 shares. Bridges holds 3,405 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peddock Limited holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Tru Communications stated it has 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 13,900 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,009 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Old Savings Bank In holds 0.04% or 6,987 shares. Kdi Ltd Co accumulated 137,814 shares or 5.79% of the stock. Moreover, D E Shaw Comm Inc has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (New) by 1,888 shares to 9,265 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 35,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,832 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).