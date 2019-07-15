S&T Bank Has Upped Its Holding in Flex LTD (FLEX) as Shares Rose; As Csx Com (CSX) Stock Price Rose, Appleton Partners Increased Stake

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 6,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 36,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 2.78 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER

S&T Bank increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 46,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 639,643 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 593,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 2.85 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 30/05/2018 – Black Box launches new Radian Flex Video Wall Platform; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 19/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP FUND WORTH ABOUT 4.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,173 shares to 41,609 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,726 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Grp Llc reported 968,968 shares stake. James Rech Inc has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,601 shares. Conning Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Harvest Capital Inc invested 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt holds 0.08% or 7,200 shares. Diversified holds 0.01% or 2,839 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 143,178 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,043 shares. Stifel Fin owns 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 201,149 shares. Financial Consulate Inc reported 11,130 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 39,416 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company reported 0% stake. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc stated it has 5,700 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,692 shares to 16,959 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 9,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,218 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 16,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res holds 0.02% or 3.71 million shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com holds 52,695 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 628,335 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 107,911 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 8.06M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Frontier Cap Mgmt Comm Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 1.83 million shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Invesco has 6.42M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested in 75,700 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 306 shares. Moreover, World Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Stifel Financial holds 0% or 33,028 shares in its portfolio.