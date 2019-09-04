S&T Bank Has Upped Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) by $2.42 Million as Share Price Rose; As Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Market Value Declined, Holder Telemus Capital Decreased Its Stake by $412,345

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 82,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.78 million, down from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 235,313 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 1Q EPS 5c; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31

S&T Bank increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 219,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 736,738 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 517,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.59M market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 104,013 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $10.33M for 8.72 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,840 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 158,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

