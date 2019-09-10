S&T Bank Has Boosted Zagg (ZAGG) Position by $637,227; As Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Share Value Declined, First National Bank Of Omaha Has Raised Holding by $2.57 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 145.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 24,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 16,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 5.62% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 538,660 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES

S&T Bank increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 70,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 341,301 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 270,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 517,433 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares to 5,279 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,545 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,666 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,419 shares. 9,981 were reported by Comerica Bankshares. Cibc World has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Fmr Lc holds 0.01% or 694,862 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Communication Na has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Nomura Asset Mngmt, a Japan-based fund reported 9,311 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,045 shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 449,857 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2,989 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 7,442 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 118,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 0% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 33,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 158,599 were accumulated by Roumell Asset Mngmt Ltd. Zpr Mgmt has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Moreover, Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 2,279 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 29,752 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 437,784 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). The Illinois-based Perritt has invested 0.55% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 135,736 shares. Buckingham Capital holds 0.13% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 2.53M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 18,025 shares to 314,291 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 9,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,218 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).