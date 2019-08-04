S&Co Has Upped By $1.78 Million Its Eqt (EQT) Position; Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Shorts Up By 47.68%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) had an increase of 47.68% in short interest. AQST’s SI was 938,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 47.68% from 635,500 shares previously. With 126,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)’s short sellers to cover AQST’s short positions. The SI to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.45%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 24,532 shares traded. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has declined 77.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc increased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 19.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&Co Inc acquired 89,188 shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The S&Co Inc holds 553,456 shares with $11.48M value, up from 464,268 last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $3.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 5.38M shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 27/04/2018 – EQT Infrastructure to Sell lslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $82.67 million. The Company’s products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 202,131 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 683,613 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 331,636 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 574,940 are held by Adage Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 104,984 shares. Sir Capital LP stated it has 1.23 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 28,447 shares. Cannell Peter B & Communications reported 145,275 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 145,500 shares stake. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company owns 1.03 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has 0.07% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.15% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.09% or 212,158 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $4.5000 target in Friday, July 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EQT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. 5,750 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $111,895 were bought by Jenkins Donald M.. 16,800 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph. MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. 1,496 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $28,574 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745 on Friday, March 29. 7,903 shares were bought by Lushko Jonathan M., worth $150,473 on Tuesday, February 19. Rice Daniel J. IV had bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259 on Monday, April 1.

