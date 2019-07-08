S&T Bank Stake in Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Decreased by $423,141; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Cut Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.57 Million; Valuation Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 9,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,218 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 170,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 52,692 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 28.77% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q REV. $193.7M, EST. $181.5M; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP-AMENDED INCREASES ALLOWABLE AMOUNT OF INCREASES TO REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT/NEW/ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS FROM $100 MLN TO $150 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY EPS $1.05-EPS $1.35; 10/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.40; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 19C, EST. 48C; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1% of Huron Consulting; 01/05/2018 – HURN SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.10 TO $2.40, EST. $2.24; 23/04/2018 – DJ Huron Consulting Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 8,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.99M, down from 139,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 19.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth owns 31,670 shares. Signature Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 139,369 shares. Sigma Planning holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 230,799 shares. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or has invested 4.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 4.83% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Inc invested in 2.74% or 2.76 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs invested in 19.71M shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.91% or 19,184 shares. 14,604 are owned by West Oak Capital Limited Company. Cutler Counsel Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt has invested 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Invest Com Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 3,441 shares. The Texas-based Avalon Ltd Liability has invested 4.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proshare invested 4.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jnba Advisors reported 9,773 shares stake.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 19,329 shares to 31,711 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.58 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HURN’s profit will be $13.73M for 21.30 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Huron Consulting Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.03 million shares or 0.29% less from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 13,359 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Invesco invested in 57,651 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 54,840 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 57,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,152 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 20,330 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 278,273 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 452,651 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 236,352 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) or 14,697 shares. New York-based Jennison Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Citigroup has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares to 736,738 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).