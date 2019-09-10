S&Co Has Boosted Position in Fuller H B Co (FUL); Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Kylin Management Has Cut Its Stake by $62.17 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 6.76 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 9,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 237,631 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 227,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 240,110 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 36.43 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

