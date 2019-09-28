S&T Bank Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Alethea Capital Management Decreased Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $820,040 as Market Valuation Declined

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 61,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 31,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 16,672 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 48,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 6.76M shares traded or 42.69% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 85,275 shares to 822,013 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 9,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

