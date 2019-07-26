S&P Global (SPGI) to pay $0.57 on Sep 11, 2019; Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Shorts Up By 8.81%

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) had an increase of 8.81% in short interest. ACER’s SI was 146,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.81% from 135,000 shares previously. With 27,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)’s short sellers to cover ACER’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 138,930 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has risen 22.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 21/03/2018 – Acer Inc 4Q NT$0.35; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q EPS NT$0.23; 21/03/2018 – Acer Inc 4Q NT$67B; 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with Immersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with lmmersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 09/03/2018 – Acer Inc. Feb Rev NT$15.25B Vs NT$16.74B; 23/05/2018 – Acer Unleashes a Gaming Beast with the new Predator Helios 500 Notebook; 21/03/2018 – ACER FY OPER PROFIT NT$3.67B, EST. NT$3.74B

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is expected to pay $0.57 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:SPGI) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.57 dividend. S&P Global Inc's current price of $242.35 translates into 0.24% yield. S&P Global Inc's dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jun 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $242.35. About 864,997 shares traded. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 6.35% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.92% the S&P500.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $28.35 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

Among 2 analysts covering Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acer Therapeutics has $4800 highest and $40 lowest target. $44’s average target is 1465.84% above currents $2.81 stock price. Acer Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, February 15.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.67 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. It has a 32.51 P/E ratio. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Among 5 analysts covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. S&P Global had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5. The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 9. Raymond James maintained S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.