S&T Bank Stake in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Boosted by $2.42 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Btc Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $311,920 as Share Value Declined

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 3,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,621 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 49,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40 million shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

S&T Bank increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 219,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 736,738 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 517,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 443,161 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,692 shares to 16,959 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,872 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 626,245 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 349,064 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 10,859 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 4,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 11,431 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Systematic Management LP invested in 90,727 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Geode Management Limited Co owns 582,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Trexquant Invest LP holds 29,251 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 122,645 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Us Retail Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,852 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Retail Bank And reported 31,481 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.38 million shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 140,310 shares. Smith Salley Associate invested 1.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tru Advsr Ltd Co holds 4,845 shares. Sageworth Tru invested in 1.1% or 110,115 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 3.34M shares. Pure Fincl Advisors Inc owns 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,778 shares. California-based Montecito Financial Bank has invested 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Co reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Com has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.5% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3.25 million shares. Duff & Phelps Mngmt Commerce holds 0.02% or 16,060 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 1.46% stake. Lvw Advisors Ltd has 0.73% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 34,194 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 32,436 shares to 47,520 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,515 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).