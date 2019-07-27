S&Co Trimmed Its Position in Range Resources (RRC) as Share Price Declined; A T & T New (T) Share Value Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Upped Stake by $1.18 Million

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 15.44 million shares traded or 70.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in A T & T Corp New (T) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 38,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 460,434 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 422,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in A T & T Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,580 shares to 124,818 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 409,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Advsr owns 51,367 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 20,000 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 41,569 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.04 million were accumulated by Quaker Capital Ltd Liability Co. 157,589 are held by Voloridge Invest Lc. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Hightower Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 41,900 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Gp Inc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 25,476 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Paloma Prtn Management accumulated 593,401 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.35% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 1.55 million shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 286,798 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09 million for 16.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management has 0.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 198,673 shares. 511,744 were accumulated by Eastern Comml Bank. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Limited Company has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,308 shares. Gould Asset Limited Com Ca stated it has 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Parsec accumulated 93,254 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Credit Cap Invests Lc invested in 130,637 shares or 4.41% of the stock. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 126,320 shares. Factory Mutual Company holds 1.08% or 2.84 million shares in its portfolio. Corda Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 35,649 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 31,030 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Co owns 29,081 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 300,729 were accumulated by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.6% or 384,600 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 12,391 shares to 283,976 shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,628 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM).

