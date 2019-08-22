S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut Stake by $305,555; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shareholder Passport Capital Has Raised Holding

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 2.56M shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 49,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 51,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 634,363 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 19/03/2018 – SAP Pushes to Cloud, Customers in Tow: Q&A; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SAP on May 15 for “Converting data objects from multi- to single-source database environmen; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 13/04/2018 – SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Riess; 04/04/2018 – HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA – AMENDED TO INCLUDE MANAGEMENT OF A SAP IN CANADA FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM MYALGIC ENCEPHALOMYELITIS/CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME; 30/05/2018 – Diamond Sponsor Onapsis to Speak on Multiple Topics at SAPPHIRE NOW® and Showcase Best Practices for Securing SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Projects; 09/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards; 08/05/2018 – Onapsis Launches New Functionality to Lock Down SAP Systems; 05/04/2018 – SAP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CALLIDUS SOFTWARE; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,295 shares to 76,293 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).