S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Dsam Partners Llp Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc analyzed 2,657 shares as the company's stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 51,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $153.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.47. About 144,422 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp analyzed 10,888 shares as the company's stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $34.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $159.16. About 340,161 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares to 186,285 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa owns 53,972 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Personal Fincl accumulated 368 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 5,389 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Etrade Capital Limited Liability has 3,523 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Incorporated accumulated 3,209 shares. Smithfield Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Brown Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,258 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 124,090 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 30,570 shares. Hudock Group Inc Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30 shares. Sit Assoc owns 0.24% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 49,295 shares. Stevens Management LP accumulated 34,533 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 89,966 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha" on May 24, 2019

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 120.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 28.03 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.